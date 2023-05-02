US set to open new embassy in Tonga this month -senior US diplomat

Adds details of U.S. diplomatic push in Pacific

WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - The United States is on track to open a new embassy in Tonga this month, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia said on Tuesday, part of efforts to step up its diplomatic presence in the Pacific region to counter China.

Daniel Kritenbrink told a subcommittee of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the United States was also continuing to engage with Vanuatu and Kiribati about opening proposed new embassies in those countries.

The State Department said in March it plans to open an embassy in Vanuatu. The United States has diplomatic relations with the South Pacific island nation, but these are currently handled by U.S. diplomats based in Papua New Guinea.

The United States is also planning a possible Biden stop in Papua New Guinea on May 22 as part of stepped-up engagement with the Pacific-island region, according to officials familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Patricia Zengerle and Michael Martina; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jamie Freed)

