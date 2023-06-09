News & Insights

US Markets

US set to loan KORE Power $850 mln for Arizona battery cell plant

June 09, 2023 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

June 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department said Friday it plans to loan KORE Power Inc $850 million to build an advanced battery cell manufacturing facility in Buckeye, Arizona.

The facility, called “KOREPlex”, aims to strengthen the U.S. battery supply chain by significantly increasing battery cell manufacturing capacity for energy storage systems and electric vehicles.

The Energy Department said the facility will produce an estimated 6 GWh of battery cell storage capacity annually, which could power more than 28,000 EVs annually.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jason Neely)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.