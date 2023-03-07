US Markets

US set to lift COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers from China - source

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 07, 2023 — 06:58 pm EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The United States is set to end on Friday mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China, joining other countries in dropping the requirements, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Last week, Japan dropped a requirement that everyone take a test for the virus upon arrival from China. The source told Reuters the United States will continue to monitor cases in China and around the world. The U.S. decision was reported earlier by the Washington Post.

