US senators seek to reallocate government spectrum to boost 5G networks

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - Two top Republican senators are introducing legislation on Monday that would require some U.S. government-owned spectrum be auctioned off to boost commercial wireless 5G networks.

Congress in March 2023 let the Federal Communications Commission's authority to auction spectrum lapse for the first time in three decades amid debate about what spectrum used by the Defense Department could be repurposed or shared.

But demand for spectrum use is soaring, driven in part by advancements in drones, self-driving vehicles, moon missions and precision agriculture. Mobile U.S. wireless data traffic rose 38% in 2022, the largest-ever increase in mobile data traffic.

The "Spectrum Pipeline" bill sponsored by Senators Ted Cruz and John Thune would require the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to identify at least 2,500 megahertz of mid-band spectrum that could be reallocated from federal government use to non-governmental or shared use over the next 5 years.

The bill would require the FCC to auction at least 1,250 megahertz of spectrum for full-power commercial wireless services, including 5G, within six years - and at least 600 megahertz within 3 years.

"To dominate in next-generation wireless technologies, stay ahead of our adversaries, and advance strong economic growth, the U.S. must create a pipeline to expand commercial access to mid-band spectrum,” Cruz, the top Republican on the Commerce Committee, said in a statement to Reuters.

The NTIA announced steps in November aimed at freeing up additional wireless spectrum by repurposing spectrum currently set aside for parts of the federal government but has come under fire from Republicans for not moving fast enough.

The White House National Spectrum Strategy and presidential memorandum includes a study of more than 2,700 MHz of spectrum for potential repurposing, including more than 1,600 megahertz of mid-band spectrum.

Industry group CTIA, which represents AT&T T.N, Verizon VZ.N, T-Mobile TMUS.O and other telecom companies, praised the Cruz-Thune bill saying it would "create a strong pipeline of full-power, licensed spectrum that will support Americans’ growing wireless data use, protect our national security, and infuse real competition in the home broadband market."

Last month, three other senators urged the Biden administration not to strip the Defense Department of spectrum used for military radar systems in favor of commercial wireless.

Auctions of spectrum have raised $233 billion in proceeds for the U.S. government over the last 30 years.

