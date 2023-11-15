News & Insights

US senators seek Meta documents over platforms' alleged mental, physical harms

November 15, 2023 — 10:19 am EST

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators have asked Meta META.O to "provide documents related to senior executives’ knowledge of the mental and physical health harms associated with its platforms, including Facebook and Instagram," they said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The members of the Senate Judiciary Committee in a letter asked the social media giant's chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, to provide the documents by Nov. 30, the statement said.

