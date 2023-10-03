US senators examine TikTok hiring of ByteDance executives

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators said they were investigating short video sharing app TikTok's reported decision recently to hire several high-level executives from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn said in a letter on Tuesday to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew that the personnel moves further call "into question the independence of TikTok’s operations and the security of its U.S. users’ information." TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

