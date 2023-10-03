News & Insights

US senators examine TikTok hiring of ByteDance executives

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

October 03, 2023 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators said they were investigating short video sharing app TikTok's reported decision recently to hire several high-level executives from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn said in a letter on Tuesday to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew that the personnel moves further call "into question the independence of TikTok’s operations and the security of its U.S. users’ information." TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

