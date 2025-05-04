US Senator Warns of ‘Backdoor’ Way Trump and Musk Could Destroy Social Security — Is She Right?

​Senator Elizabeth Warren has issued a stark warning about what she describes as a “backdoor” effort by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk to dismantle Social Security.

“Trump and Musk are so determined to cut people’s access to Social Security, they’re trying a ‘backdoor way,'” Warren said in a recent YouTube video. “They’re making it harder and harder and harder and harder for people to get the Social Security benefits that they earned and that the law says they have a right to.”

The Trump administration and President Trump himself have repeatedly declared that Social Security benefits will not be cut. Still, critics like Warren argue that actions taken behind the scenes may tell a different story.

Is she right? Here’s what Warren claims and how it could potentially impact retirees.

What Is Happening to Social Security Under Trump?

Since taking office, the Trump administration has called for substantial layoffs of Social Security Administration employees. The SSA then set a staffing target of 50,000 — a 7,000 reduction to its workforce.

There have also been concerns about the introduction of new identification policies that would require people to go to field offices. The SSA pointed out that accessing your personal my Social Security account online is still encouraged, but individuals unable to use the online portal may need to verify their identity in person at a field office.

The SSA also announced that it would implement stronger identity verification procedures. While this would prevent some people from identifying themselves over the phone, the SSA stated in a blog post that some people would be exempt from these new rules, such as those applying for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), Medicare or Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Should People Be Concerned About Social Security?

Despite the changes to improve the security and efficiency of the SSA, Warren argued there are still serious issues. Warren cited cases where individuals have been wrongly declared ineligible or even mistakenly listed as deceased, cutting them off from the benefits they’ve earned.

According to Warren, the firings and added chaos have led to an increase in mistakes and a reduction in available support for correcting them.

“She definitely could be right here. That’s why it’s going to be increasingly important for recipients to make sure they know what they are legally entitled to and that they seek assistance when needed,” Ben Michael, attorney, Michael & Associates. “Social Security attorneys may be able to help ensure that people are getting what’s legally due to them, regardless of staffing shortages.”

While Warren’s concerns highlight real risks, Social Security isn’t being reduced or eliminated. However, changes in how it’s managed could still have potential consequences for those who rely on it most.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

