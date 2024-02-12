US Senator wants airline, credit card CEOs to testify on fees

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday asked the CEOs of American Airlines, United Airlines, Visa V.N and Mastercard MA.N to testify at an April 9 hearing on credit card competition, according to letters seen by Reuters.

Senator Dick Durbin said in a statement to Reuters that American Airlines AAL.O and United Airlines UAL.O have "aggressively opposed efforts to bring competition to the credit card market in order to protect the billions of dollars in windfall profits their companies collect through their co-branded credit cards."

The airlines and credit card companies did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.