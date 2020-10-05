Cryptocurrencies

US Senator Toomey Highlights Digital Currency Regs as He Eyes Banking Panel Chairmanship

Senate Banking Committee member Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said Monday that he intends to take up digital currency regulation and payments system reform if he becomes the committeeÃ¢ÂÂs next chairman.

  • Ã¢ÂÂThereÃ¢ÂÂs very exciting things happening in technology, fintech, payment systems, the possibility ofÃÂ  a digital currency Ã¢ÂÂ all of these things are really important and exciting changes and theyÃ¢ÂÂre going to require some new legislation, some new regulation,Ã¢ÂÂ Toomey said.
  • Toomey is the likely pick for the Banking committee chairmanship if Republicans maintain control of the chamber this November.ÃÂ 
  • A former Wall Street banker and longtime proponent of deregulation, Toomey has praised blockchain in the past. He once said the government shouldnÃ¢ÂÂt Ã¢ÂÂstrangle this baby in its crib.Ã¢ÂÂ
  • The two-term senator also disclosed Monday he will not seek reelection in highly competitive Pennsylvania in 2022.ÃÂ 

