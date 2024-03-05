News & Insights

US Markets

US Senator Menendez charged with obstruction of justice in new indictment

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

March 05, 2024 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by Luc Cohen for Reuters ->

Adds background on case in paragraphs 2, 5; details from indictment in paragraph 3-4

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, were charged with obstruction of justice in a new, 18-count indictment unsealed on Tuesday, adding to corruption charges the New Jersey Democrat already faces.

Menendez has pleaded not guilty to earlier charges of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars from businessmen to impede law enforcement probes they faced, and illegally acting as an agent of the Egyptian government.

In the new indictment, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Menendez's former lawyers had told them in meetings last year that Menendez had not been aware of mortgage or car payments that two businessmen had made for his wife, and that he thought the payments were loans.

"In truth and in fact, and as Menendez well knew, Menendez had learned of both the mortgage company payment and the car payments prior to 2022, and they were not loans, but bribe payments," prosecutors wrote.

The businessman who made the alleged car payment, Jose Uribe, pleaded guilty last week to fraud and bribery charges.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

((luc.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 361 1622; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @cohenluc))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.