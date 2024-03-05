US Senator Menendez charged with obstruction of justice in new indictment

Adds background on case in paragraphs 2, 5; details from indictment in paragraph 3-4

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, were charged with obstruction of justice in a new, 18-count indictment unsealed on Tuesday, adding to corruption charges the New Jersey Democrat already faces.

Menendez has pleaded not guilty to earlier charges of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars from businessmen to impede law enforcement probes they faced, and illegally acting as an agent of the Egyptian government.

In the new indictment, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Menendez's former lawyers had told them in meetings last year that Menendez had not been aware of mortgage or car payments that two businessmen had made for his wife, and that he thought the payments were loans.

"In truth and in fact, and as Menendez well knew, Menendez had learned of both the mortgage company payment and the car payments prior to 2022, and they were not loans, but bribe payments," prosecutors wrote.

The businessman who made the alleged car payment, Jose Uribe, pleaded guilty last week to fraud and bribery charges.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

