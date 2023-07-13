News & Insights

US Markets

US Senator Manchin to oppose Julie Su's nomination as labor secretary

Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

July 13, 2023 — 03:56 pm EDT

Written by Rami Ayyub for Reuters ->

July 13 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Thursday he will oppose the nomination of Julie Su as labor secretary, arguing she had a "progressive background" that would prevent her from forging compromises between labor and industry representatives.

"(For) that reason I cannot support her nomination to serve as Secretary of Labor," Manchin said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; editing by Kanishka Singh)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.