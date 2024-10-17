U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper Just Reported a Sale of Chipotle Stock

In a new disclosure filed yesterday, U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper reported the sale of $100,001 - $250,000 of Chipotle Mexican Grill, in a trade that took place on September 12. Since that trade was made, the stock has risen approximately 4.1%.



Members of Congress have traded $CMG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.



Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:



- Senator Hickenlooper, John sold up to $250,000 on 09/12.



$CMG has disclosed $1,042,000 of lobbying in the last year. To see more information on the specific issues that they were lobbying on, you can visit our lobbying dashboard for $CMG.



