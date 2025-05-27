Bitcoin Magazine



US Senator Cynthia Lummis Discusses Bitcoin Reserve, Stablecoin Legislation, and Market Structure Bill at Bitcoin 2025 Conference

At the 2025 Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas, U.S Senator Cynthia Lummis and CLO of Coinbase Paul Grewal discussed the market structure bill, stablecoin bill, future taxing system, bitcoin strategy reserve and bitcoin mining.

Cynthia Lummis started by commenting about the market structure bill and stablecoin bill.

“The market structure bills is probably more important to a lot of the people in this conference than the stablecoin bill because there are a lot of businesses, yours among them,” said Lummis. “There are businesses for people who either buy and hold, so they want a custodial service or there are companies that lend Bitcoin, there is a futures market for Bitcoin, there are so many ways in which Bitcoin can interface with fiat currency with the US dollar.”

Lummis also mentioned the tax system that she wants to implement and what her office has submitted to the finance committee.

“As the lighting network develops and companies like Strike sort of have been leaders in that space,” added Lummis. “Create an opportunity for transactions to occur on a daily basis in Bitcoin. Everything from buying a cup of coffee to dinner somewhere. It would be helpful that certain transactions of that size below 600 dollars per transaction, not be subject to taxation.”

During her speech, she went into detail on one the biggest problems lawmakers are facing against digital assets.

“Part of the problem in the last four years has been largely regulatory agencies that have been very hostile towards digital assets, so we are trying to change as fast as we can,” said Lummis. “It doesn’t happen overnight. We don’t even have a confirmed IRS director in place yet, so it is really hard to get these structural changes enacted by the rule makers at the IRS when there is no IRS commission yet in place.”

Ending the panel, Lummis addressed one of the biggest reasons the US government should get into Bitcoin.

“We are 37 trillion dollars in debt, so if we bought and held a million Bitcoin for 20 years it will cut that debt in half and we have underperforming assets that can be converted to Bitcoin without borrowing additional money. Bitcoin is such an important Global Strategic asset and it is not only important in the economy, but in our global defense because there are components to our defense. One is having a lethal war fighting machine that can overcome other armies, another military effort. Another one is having an economic machine that can overcome other currencies.” She continued, “Even our military generals say that bitcoin is an important deterrent to aggression from other countries, especially from China.”

Oscar Zarraga Perez

