US Senate votes to advance Ukraine aid package

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Monday voted to move forward on a $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, in a procedural vote that advances the legislation a step closer to passage.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Eric Beech)

