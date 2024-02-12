News & Insights

US Markets

US Senate votes to advance Ukraine aid package

Credit: REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

February 12, 2024 — 09:15 pm EST

Written by David Morgan for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Monday voted to move forward on a $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, in a procedural vote that advances the legislation a step closer to passage.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Eric Beech)

((david.morgan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (202) 843-6286; twitter.com/dmorganreuters; Reuters Messaging: david.morgan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.