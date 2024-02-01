US Senate to vote on bipartisan border bill next week, Schumer says

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA ANDRADE-RHOADES

February 01, 2024 — 03:13 pm EST

Written by Makini Brice, Katharine Jackson, David Morgan for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will vote next week on a bipartisan bill that would strengthen border security and also provide more aid to Ukraine and Israel, the chamber's top Democrat, Chuck Schumer, said on Thursday.

"We cannot simply shirk from our responsibilities just because the task is difficult," Schumer said on the Senate floor, adding that the text of the package will be released by Sunday, with the initial vote taking place no later than Wednesday.

Senate negotiators have been in the talks on the package for months. Former President Donald Trump, who is a return to the White House, has urged lawmakers to reject the deal and Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has also voiced skepticism about the talks.

