US Senate starts voting on passage of Ukraine aid bill

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Democratic-led Senate on Tuesday began voting on the passage of a $95 billion measure containing aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan that faces long odds in the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

