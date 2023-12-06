US Senate sets test vote on Ukraine aid despite Republican opposition

By Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. Senate is due to vote later on Wednesday on an effort to advance security assistance for Ukraine and Israel, despite Republicans' determination to block the bill in a battle over immigration policy.

"The question before the Senate today is simple, yet momentous: will Senators agree to begin debate – just a debate – on legislation to defend America’s national security, on an issue so important it goes to the actual preservation of Western and democratic values in the world?" Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in remarks opening the Senate.

But Republicans said they would oppose a procedural vote to start debate on the $110 billion security assistance bill.

"Today’s vote is what it takes for the Democratic leader to recognize that Senator Republicans mean what we say. Then let’s vote. And then let's finally start meeting America's national security priorities, including right here at home," Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said in a floor speech.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats have been debating for months how to address Democratic President Joe Biden's request for billions of dollars in funding for Ukraine as it fights Russian invaders, Israel after the Oct. 7 attacks by Islamist Hamas militants, U.S. interests in the Indo-Pacific and other security matters.

But repeated White House requests have failed to advance, and tempers have become increasingly frayed on Capitol Hill. Democrats argue that aid for allies is essential to support global democracy and ward off autocracy.

Republicans contend that excessive illegal immigration across the southern border with Mexico is a hugely important security concern, and say they want more accountability than they are getting from the Biden administration for U.S. taxpayer funds that go abroad.

Schumer said he would try to break the impasse by offering Republicans the chance to add an amendment on border policy on legislation including aid to Ukraine and Israel to the $110.5 billion bill announced on Tuesday.

