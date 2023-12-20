US Senate confirms Oklahoma judge over governor's objections

By Nate Raymond

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to approve Sara Hill's nomination as the first Native American woman to serve as a federal judge in Oklahoma, despite opposition from the state's Republican governor to positions she took as the Cherokee Nation's attorney general.

The Democratic-led Senate voted 52-14 to confirm Hill, whose nomination to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma moved rapidly through the chamber since President Joe Biden announced it in October.

The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Hill and another nominee to the same court, John Russell, on Dec. 7 after they received key support from Oklahoma's two Republican senators, Markwayne Mullin and James Lankford. Mullin and Hill are both members of the Cherokee Nation.

The Senate late Tuesday on a voice vote also confirmed Russell, a partner at the law firm GableGotwals.

Under a Senate custom, home state senators must return "blue slips" for district court nominees to be considered, giving those senators an effective veto and the White House an incentive to negotiate with Republican senators before nominating anyone.

Lankford was among three Republican senators to vote for Hill on Tuesday during a pre-holiday break vote marked by absent senators, including Mullin. Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia was the lone no vote among Democrats.

Lankford at a Nov. 15 hearing described filling vacancies on the court as urgent after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2020 recognized parts of Oklahoma as Native American reservation land and barred state prosecutions of crimes in those areas.

The 5-4 ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma upended criminal cases in the state and has shifted the prosecution of certain crimes on tribal land from state court to federal or tribal court in parts of Oklahoma.

Criminal cases increased 66% in the Tulsa-based court from 2020 to 2021, and jumped another 27.8% from 2021 to 2022, when 511 cases were filed, according to Lankford's office. Yet it currently only has one full-time judge due to vacancies.

Hill supported the Supreme Court's decision, and she criticized the high court's subsequent ruling in 2022, Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta, that limited the scope of McGirt.

Her advocacy was cited by Republican Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, a Cherokee Nation citizen who in office has often clashed with tribes, when he decided to come out publicly against Hill's nomination.

In a statement earlier this month, Stitt said Hill had "spent a great deal of time and resources actively suing the State of Oklahoma in an effort to overturn 116 years of Statehood and working to strip the state of our authority to enforce laws."

The chair of the Oklahoma Republican Party, state Senator Nathan Dahm, in a Nov. 27 email urged supporters to voice their opposition against Hill, saying she "has actively advocated against the State of Oklahoma on numerous occasions, and even has specifically opposed energy production, one of the main industries of our State."

Read more:

U.S. Supreme Court expands state power over Native American tribes

U.S. judiciary seeks more Oklahoma judges after Supreme Court ruling

U.S. Supreme Court deems half of Oklahoma a Native American reservation

US Senate panel advances Oklahoma judicial nominee opposed by governor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.