News & Insights

US Markets
CGC

US Senate committee votes to advance amended marijuana banking bill

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

September 27, 2023 — 10:41 am EDT

Written by Arunima Kumar and Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Adds details and background on the bill in paragraphs 3-6

Sept 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday voted to advance a marijuana banking bill, raising hopes for the cash-dependent cannabis sector to get access to regular banking services.

U.S.-listed shares of Canopy Growth CGC.OWEED.TO , Cronos Group CRON.TO, CRON.O, Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO, ACB.O, SNDL SNDL.O, Tilray Brands TLRY.O climbed between 3% and 6.5% on the voting.

The Secure and Fair Enforcement Regulation Banking Act (SAFER) was introduced by a bipartisan group of senators last week. The bill will now move to the Senate floor.

An earlier version of the bill, the SAFE Banking Act, had failed to secure a Senate vote despite the House of Representatives passing it seven times.

Most banks in the country do not service cannabis companies as marijuana remains illegal at the federal level despite several states legalizing its medicinal and recreational use.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CGC
WEED
CRON
ACB
SNDL
TLRY
GTII

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.