US Senate committee votes to advance amended marijuana banking bill

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

September 27, 2023 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by Arunima Kumar and Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Sept 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday voted to advance a marijuana banking bill, raising hopes for the cash-dependent cannabis sector to get access to regular banking services.

The Secure and Fair Enforcement Regulation Banking Act (SAFER) was introduced by a bipartisan group of senators last week.

