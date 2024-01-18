News & Insights

US Markets
TSM

US semiconductor index jumps as TSMC signals strong AI chip demand

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 18, 2024 — 01:50 pm EST

Written by Caroline Valetkevitch for Reuters ->

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - An index of semiconductor stocks .SOX was up more than 2% on Thursday and chip stocks were helping the broader market after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 2330.TW cited strong demand for high-end chips used in artificial intelligence (AI).

U.S.-listed shares of the world's largest contract semiconductor makerTSM.N, which also forecast more than 20% growth in 2024 revenue, were last up 7.2%, the biggest percentage gainer for the day on the semiconductor index. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.3%.

The semiconductor index rose 65% in 2023 and hit an all-time intraday high on Dec. 28 of 4,233.73, boosting the overall market amid optimism over AI demand.

"With basic semiconductors - that's a supply and demand business... but I think you're going to continue to hear chatter about AI, and it will translate into huge revenue growth for a lot of these companies," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York.

"To me, we're in the early stages still of a technological revolution."

On Jan. 8, shares of the world's most valuable chipmaker, Nvidia NVDA.O, surged to a then record close after it unveiled new desktop graphics processors taking advantage of AI. Nvidia is viewed as the leading supplier of processors used in AI computing.

Nvidia's shares were last up about 1% after hitting a fresh record peak on the session. The stock is up about 14% to start the year after having more than tripled in 2023.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, editing by Lance Tupper and David Gregorio)

((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSM
SPX
NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.