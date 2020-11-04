US Seizes $24M in Crypto as Part of Brazilian Probe Into $200M Fraud Scheme

Cryptocurrencies

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday it had seized some $24 million in cryptocurrencies from a scheme that defrauded “tens of thousands of Brazilians” of over $200 million.

  • According to the DOJ announcement, the seizure was made after a request from Brazil for help with a large cryptocurrency fraud case that Brazilian federal police had dubbed “Operation Egypto.”  
  • Several individuals, including local Marcos Antonios Fagundes, were charged as part of the scheme, which operated between August 2017 and May 2019.
  • Fagundes allegedly operated an unregistered financial institution to hold the cryptocurrencies he and his compatriots took from victims, and is charged with violating money laundering and securities laws violations.
  • The cryptocurrencies appear to have been held in the U.S., the DOJ said.

