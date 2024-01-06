News & Insights

US Markets

US sees Turkey agreeing to Sweden NATO accession shortly -Blinken

Credit: REUTERS/MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PPO

January 06, 2024 — 03:40 pm EST

Written by Simon Lewis and Tuvan Gumrukcu for Reuters ->

Releads with comments by Blinken, background paragraphs 1-6

CHANIA, Greece, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Turkey looks set to ratify Sweden's membership in NATO in the coming weeks,U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday, signalling an end to a saga that has frustrated Washington and its allies.

The Turkish parliament's foreign affairs commission approved the bid last week in a key step towards enlarging the Western bloc after 19 months of delays. The next step is a vote in the parliament's general assembly.

Blinken raised the Swedish bid on the first day of a week-long regional tour to address the Gaza conflict.

"In Turkey, we also talked about the final steps in the process to ratify Sweden's accession to NATO in the coming weeks," he told reporters in Greece, but gave no details.

Sweden made the bid in 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine but Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan raised objections over what he said was Stockholm's protection of people who Ankara deems to be terrorists.

U.S. lawmakers have held up the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until it signs off on Swedish membership.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler and David Ljunggren; Editing by Jan Harvey and Chris Reese)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.