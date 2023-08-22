News & Insights

US seeks trade panel to resolve labor conflict at Mexican mine

August 22, 2023 — 02:58 pm EDT

Written by Daina Beth Solomon and Paul Grant for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. government said on Tuesday that it has requested its first dispute-settlement panel invoking labor rules under a trade pact with Mexico, in an effort to resolve a long-running workers' conflict at Grupo Mexico's San Martin mine.

In a statement, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) said it disagrees with the Mexican government's determination.

Those rights are key tenets of the USMCA, which aims to improve workplace conditions in Mexico.

In a separate dispute, Mexico rejected last week a U.S. request for review at Grupo Yazaki's auto components factory, saying it did not find substantial evidence that worker rights were denied.

