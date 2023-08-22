US seeks trade panel to resolve labor conflict at Mexican mine

Recasts with context, adds details from USTR statement

WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. government said on Tuesday that it has requested its first dispute-settlement panel invoking labor rules under a trade pact with Mexico, in an effort to resolve a long-running workers' conflict at Grupo Mexico's San Martin mine.

In a statement, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) said it disagrees with the Mexican government's determination.

Those rights are key tenets of the USMCA, which aims to improve workplace conditions in Mexico.

In a separate dispute, Mexico rejected last week a U.S. request for review at Grupo Yazaki's auto components factory, saying it did not find substantial evidence that worker rights were denied.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City and Paul Grant in Washington; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Andy Sullivan)

((paul.grant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.