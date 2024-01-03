US seeks 3mln barrels of crude to fill strategic reserve -Energy Dept

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Department of Energy is seeking proposals for 3 million barrels of U.S.-produced sour crude oil for delivery in April to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), it said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

