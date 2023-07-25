US security officials scrutinise Mubadala's $3 bln Fortress takeover - FT

July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. national security officials are scrutinising Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala's $3 billion takeover of New York-based Fortress Investment Group, amid concerns over the United Arab Emirates' ties to China, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

A review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) is in the early stages and a decision is not expected for several months, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

In May, Mubadala agreed to acquire a majority stake in asset manager Fortress from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T.

After the deal is completed, Fortress' management will own a 30% stake, with Mubadala holding the rest.

Mubadala, CFIUS and Fortress did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

