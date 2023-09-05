US securities regulator charges 5 investment advisers with custody rule violations

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday said it has charged five investment adviser firms for failing to meet requirements related to the safekeeping of client assets, hitting them with civil penalties of tens of thousands of dollars.

The violations were related to rules for custody of client assets and included issues such as failing to conduct required audits and deliver audited financial statements to investors in a timely manner, the SEC said in a statement.

The firms - Lloyd George Management (HK) Ltd, Bluestone Capital Management LLC, the Eideard Group, Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC, and Apex Financial Advisors Inc - did not admit or deny the SEC's findings.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

