US SEC votes to narrow exemptions for broker dealers to become national securities association members

August 23, 2023 — 11:09 am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday voted 3-2 to narrow exemptions for broker-dealers to become members of a national securities association such as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Many broker-dealers conduct significant off-exchange activity but use a decades-old exemption to joining FINRA, leading to gaps in regulatory oversight, said SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

