US SEC votes to narrow exemptions for broker dealers to become national securities association members

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday voted 3-2 to narrow exemptions for broker-dealers to become members of a national securities association such as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Many broker-dealers conduct significant off-exchange activity but use a decades-old exemption to joining FINRA, leading to gaps in regulatory oversight, said SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice)

((christine.prentice@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (202) 843-6464;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.