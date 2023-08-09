News & Insights

US SEC to appeal from Ripple Labs court ruling

August 09, 2023 — 05:14 pm EDT

Written by Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday said it plans to appeal from a court ruling last month that the sale of the XRP digital token on public exchanges complied with federal securities laws, in a case involving the cryptocurrency company Ripple Labs.

