US SEC to appeal from Ripple Labs court ruling

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday said it plans to appeal from a court ruling last month that the sale of the XRP digital token on public exchanges complied with federal securities laws, in a case involving the cryptocurrency company Ripple Labs.

