US SEC sues crypto firm Beaxy Digital, executives -court records

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against cryptocurrency platform Beaxy Digital, several executives and other entities on Wednesday, according to court records.

A copy of the SEC complaint, which as filed in federal court in Illinois, was not yet available to view online.

