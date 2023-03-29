US Markets

US SEC sues crypto firm Beaxy Digital, executives -court records

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

March 29, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by Jonathan Stempel and Chris Prentice for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against cryptocurrency platform Beaxy Digital, several executives and other entities on Wednesday, according to court records.

A copy of the SEC complaint, which as filed in federal court in Illinois, was not yet available to view online.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Chris Prentice)

