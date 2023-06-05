News & Insights

US SEC sues Binance, founder Zhao alleging securities law violations

Credit: REUTERS/PEDRO NUNES

June 05, 2023 — 11:29 am EDT

Written by Reuters

June 5 (Reuters) - Sec also alleges sigma chain engaged in manipulative trading that artificially inflated the platform’s trading volume

Sec alleges binance improperly commingled billions of dollars of investor assets

Sec alleges zhao, binance secretly let 'high-value' u.s. Customers continue trading on binance.com

Sec says binance misled investors about trading controls

u.s. Sec sues binance holdings, changpeng zhao, alleging securities law violations -- court records

Sec says charges include operating unregistered exchanges, broker-dealers, and clearing agencies

