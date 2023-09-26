News & Insights

US SEC settles fraud charges against Hyzon Motors over misleading investors

September 26, 2023 — 05:40 pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday it settled fraud charges against Hyzon Motors HYZN.O of misleading investors.

The company, a maker of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, was charged with misleading investors about its business relationships and vehicle sales before and after a July 2021 merger with a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.

The SEC also charged Craig Knight, Hyzon's former CEO, and Max Holthausen, former managing director of Hyzon's European subsidiary, for their roles in the fraudulent scheme, it said in a statement.

The company also confirmed the settlement and said it was "pleased to put this chapter behind us."

Without admitting or denying the allegations in the SEC's complaint, Hyzon agreed to pay a civil penalty of $25 million in three installments, according to the settlement.

In the second quarter of 2023, Hyzon accrued a $22 million loss contingency, based upon its management's assessment of the SEC investigation.

Knight and Mark Gordon, Hyzon's former chief financial officer, each reimbursed Hyzon $252,000 and $122,500, respectively, for bonuses they received during the twelve-month period after Hyzon misstated its financial statements, the SEC said.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
