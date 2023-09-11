US SEC settles charges of marketing rule violations against 9 investment advisory firms

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced an $850,000 settlement of charges against nine investment advisers on Monday for marketing rule violations in connection with advertising hypothetical performance projections to the general public on their websites.

The charged companies were Banorte Asset Management, BTS Asset Management, Elm Partners Management, Hansen and Associates Financial Group, Linden Thomas Advisory Services, Macroclimate, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, MRA Advisory Group, and Trowbridge Capital Partners, the SEC said in a statement.

All nine firms have agreed to pay $850,000 in combined penalties, the SEC said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

