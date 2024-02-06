US SEC set to adopt Treasury market dealer rule as part of market overhaul

By Michelle Price and Douglas Gillison

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator on Tuesday adopted a rule requiring proprietary traders and other firms that routinely deal in U.S. government bonds and other securities to register as broker-dealers, subjecting them to stricter oversight.

The new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rule is part of a broader effort to fix structural issues regulators say are causing liquidity problems in the $26 trillion Treasury market.

Those changes, which include pushing more trades through clearinghouses, represent the biggest overhaul of the Treasury market in decades, market participants say.

The SEC's five commissioners voted 3-2, with Republican members objecting, saying the rule would was too broad and would create undue burdens on market players.

The rule primarily targets proprietary traders, which the SEC says have become "critical sources" of Treasury market liquidity and should be subject to the same strict oversight and risk management controls as other Treasury market dealers.

"These measures are common sense," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said at the start of the meeting. "Congress did not intend for registration and regulatory requirements to apply to some dealers and not to others."

The new rules, which were first proposed in March 2022, would apply to traders if they meet either of two activity-based tests, SEC officials said in advance of the meeting:

Firms which routinely express interest in trading at the best available prices on both sides of the market, or which mainly derive revenue by trading on the spread between securities' bidding and asking prices or from incentives offered by trading venues.

In light of public comments received, SEC officials said they substantially changed the proposed rule, including by scrapping a quantitative test under which firms trading $25 billion in securities in any four of the prior six months would have been required to comply.

Also eliminated was a standard that would have included those who routinely bought and sold the same or similar securities in a single day.

The rule should apply to about 43 companies, officials said.

Some investors had said in public comment letters that the threshold was too broad and would inadvertently capture corporations, insurers, and pensions. They had lobbied the SEC for fixes, Reuters reported.

The SEC's minority Republican members said they opposed the new rule because it would impose burdensome legal compliance on firms merely because their trading activity resulted in supplying market liquidity. The rule could perversely result in less liquidity by driving some players out of the market.

Jack Inglis, head of the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA), which last year joined a lawsuit against other new SEC regulations, said even with the changes the rule could still require some investment funds to register as securities dealers.

"The SEC has incorrectly concluded that customers of dealers, including certain AIMA members, may be dealers themselves," he said in a statement, adding that his organization was considering its options.

