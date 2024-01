Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has not approved spot bitcoin ETFs, a spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that a post on its social media platform X was incorrect.

The SEC's account had been compromised, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington)

