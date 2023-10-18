News & Insights

US SEC proposes limits on brokerage trading rebates

October 18, 2023 — 10:58 am EDT

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's top regulator on Wednesday proposed new regulations it said should level the playing field among broker-dealers operating on U.S. stock exchanges by ending pricing schemes that tend to favor bigger players.

At a public meeting in Washington, a divided five-member U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted 3-2 to propose banning stock exchanges from offering lower transaction prices and rebates to brokerages with higher trading volumes, something officials said creates unfair competitive advantages for larger firms.

