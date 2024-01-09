News & Insights

US Markets

US SEC has not approved bitcoin ETFs, social media account compromised-spokesperson

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 09, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

Written by Hannah Lang for Reuters ->

Adds background on bitcoin ETF

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has not yet approved a spotbitcoin exchangetraded fund (ETF), an agency spokesperson said on Tuesday, adding that a post on its social media platform X was incorrect.

The SEC's account had been compromised, the spokesperson said, without providing additional details.

The SEC was widely expected on Wednesday to finally approve a batch of ETFs that track the price of bitcoin, in a potential watershed moment for the crypto industry.

The unauthorized post on X said that the SEC had granted approval for bitcoin ETFs on all registered national securities exchanges and included a picture purporting to quote SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Anna Driver)

((Hannah.Lang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.