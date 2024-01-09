US SEC has not approved bitcoin ETFs, social media account compromised-spokesperson

Adds background on bitcoin ETF

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has not yet approved a spotbitcoin exchangetraded fund (ETF), an agency spokesperson said on Tuesday, adding that a post on its social media platform X was incorrect.

The SEC's account had been compromised, the spokesperson said, without providing additional details.

The SEC was widely expected on Wednesday to finally approve a batch of ETFs that track the price of bitcoin, in a potential watershed moment for the crypto industry.

The unauthorized post on X said that the SEC had granted approval for bitcoin ETFs on all registered national securities exchanges and included a picture purporting to quote SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Anna Driver)

((Hannah.Lang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.