US SEC, FBI join probe into watchdog's fake X social media post

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 10, 2024 — 03:07 pm EST

Written by Chris Prentice for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday said it is coordinating with law enforcement entities including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on an investigation into a fake post on its X social media account on Tuesday.

"The SEC continues to investigate the matter and is coordinating with appropriate law enforcement entities, including the SEC’s Office of the Inspector General and the FBI," an agency spokesperson said in a statement.

An unknown party posted on the SEC's X account on Tuesday that the agency had approved trading of spotbitcoin exchangetraded funds (ETFs), roiling the bitcoin market.

The SEC quickly disavowed and deleted the post. X later confirmed that the account was compromised and said it was because of an "unidentified individual" obtaining control of a phone number.

"The unauthorized content on the @SECGov account was not drafted or created by the SEC," the agency spokesperson said on Wednesday.

