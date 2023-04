US SEC charges Bittrex with operating unregistered securities exchange

(Adds no immediate comment from former CEO and Bittrex, SEC chair's statement)

By Hannah Lang

April 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday charged cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex Inc and its former CEO William Shihara with operating an unregistered national securities exchange, broker and clearing agency.

The SEC alleged in its complaint, which was filed in a U.S. district court in Washington, that Shihara coordinated with crypto asset issuers seeking to make their tokens available for trading on Bittrex's platform to delete public statements that Shihara believed would lead regulators to investigate those token offerings as securities.

The SEC also charged Bittrex's foreign affiliate, Bittrex Global GmbH, for failing to register as a national securities exchange in connection with its operation of a single shared order book along with Bittrex.

Shihara and a representative for Bittrex did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Seattle-based Bittrex had previously announced it would shutter its U.S. operations effective April 30 due to "continued regulatory uncertainty." The company's non-U.S. operations are based in Liechtenstein.

The SEC's complaint also alleged that Bittrex from 2017 to 2022 earned at least $1.3 billion in revenues from transaction fees from investors, among other things, while servicing them as a broker, exchange and clearing agency, but failed to register those activities with the SEC.

"Today's action, yet again, makes plain that the crypto markets suffer from a lack of regulatory compliance, not a lack of regulatory clarity," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement.

Gensler has

previously said

that companies that help facilitate transactions in the cryptocurrency market should register with the SEC like other market intermediaries.

Bittrex in October

agreed to pay

$29 million in fines to the U.S. Treasury Department for "apparent violations" of sanctions on certain countries and anti-money laundering law. (Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Franklin Paul and Paul Simao) ((Hannah.Lang@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: FINTECH CRYPTO/SEC (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.