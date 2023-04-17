US SEC charges Bittrex with operating an unregistered securities exchange

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

April 17, 2023 — 10:26 am EDT

Written by Hannah Lang for Reuters ->

April 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex Inc and its former CEO with operating an unregistered national securities exchange, broker and clearing agency.

The SEC also charged Bittrex's foreign affiliate, Bittrex Global GmbH, for failing to register as a national securities exchange in connection with its operation of a single shared order book along with Bittrex.

