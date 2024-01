Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved spotbitcoin exchangetraded funds of Grayscale, Bitwise and Hashdex according to a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Manya Saini and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru) ((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: FINTECH CRYPTO/ETF (URGENT)

