US SEC approves 11 spot bitcoin ETFs

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved 11 spotbitcoin exchangetraded funds, including those of Grayscale, Bitwise and Hashdex, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The approval would be a game-changer for bitcoin, offering institutional and retail investors exposure to the world's largest cryptocurrency without directly holding it, and a major boost for a crypto industry beset by a string of scandals.

