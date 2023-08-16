News & Insights

US Markets
PINS

US says two Pinterest directors resign from Nextdoor board of directors

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 16, 2023 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by Susan Heavey and David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Two Pinterest PINS.N directors have resigned from Nextdoor's KIND.N board of directors in response to U.S. Justice Department efforts to stop directors holding similar board positions at rival companies, the department said on Wednesday.

"Two directors who served on the boards of both Nextdoor and Pinterest resigned from the board of Nextdoor effective Aug. 1, without the directors or either company admitting liability," the department said in a statement.

The push to enforce rules about interlocking directorates comes during a generalized increase in antitrust enforcement.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PINS
KIND

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.