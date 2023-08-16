US says two Pinterest directors resign from Nextdoor board of directors

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Two Pinterest PINS.N directors have resigned from Nextdoor's KIND.N board of directors in response to U.S. Justice Department efforts to stop directors holding similar board positions at rival companies, the department said on Wednesday.

"Two directors who served on the boards of both Nextdoor and Pinterest resigned from the board of Nextdoor effective Aug. 1, without the directors or either company admitting liability," the department said in a statement.

The push to enforce rules about interlocking directorates comes during a generalized increase in antitrust enforcement.

