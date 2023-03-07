US says to announce antitrust enforcement action amid expectation of lawsuit against JetBlue

Adds context

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it would have an announcement on an antitrust matter amid expectations that it would sue to stop JetBlue Airways JBLU.O from buying Spirit Airlines SAVE.N.

JetBlue had said it was expecting an antitrust lawsuit in early March. The company had said it expected the deal to close in early 2024, leaving time for litigation if necessary.

The announcement is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., the Justice Department said in an advisory.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.