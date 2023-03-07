Markets
US says to announce antitrust enforcement action amid expectation of lawsuit against JetBlue

March 07, 2023 — 09:28 am EST

Written by Diane Bartz for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it would have an announcement on an antitrust matter amid expectations that it would sue to stop JetBlue Airways JBLU.O from buying Spirit Airlines SAVE.N.

JetBlue had said it was expecting an antitrust lawsuit in early March. The company had said it expected the deal to close in early 2024, leaving time for litigation if necessary.

The announcement is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., the Justice Department said in an advisory.

