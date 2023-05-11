US says Sudan agreement not a ceasefire but to secure humanitarian aid

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - A declaration of commitment signed between Sudan's warring army and the paramilitary RSF in Jeddah is not a ceasefire but aims to guide the conduct of the forces to secure conditions for the flow of humanitarian assistance, senior U.S. State Department officials said on Thursday.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in a briefing with reporters, said it will still be a long process to reach the ultimate goal of permanent cessation of hostilities as the two sides were still "quite far apart" although they hoped that Thursday's agreement would create a momentum.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Eric Beech)

((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.