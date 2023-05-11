News & Insights

US says Sudan agreement not a ceasefire but to secure humanitarian aid

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH

May 11, 2023 — 06:04 pm EDT

Written by Daphne Psaledakis and Humeyra Pamuk for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - A declaration of commitment signed between Sudan's warring army and the paramilitary RSF in Jeddah is not a ceasefire but aims to guide the conduct of the forces to secure conditions for the flow of humanitarian assistance, senior U.S. State Department officials said on Thursday.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in a briefing with reporters, said it will still be a long process to reach the ultimate goal of permanent cessation of hostilities as the two sides were still "quite far apart" although they hoped that Thursday's agreement would create a momentum.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Eric Beech)

((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net))

