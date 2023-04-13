US Markets
ADBE

US says Photoshop maker Adobe to pay $3 million to settle kickback allegations

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 13, 2023 — 04:35 pm EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - Photoshop maker Adobe Inc ADBE.O has agreed to pay $3 million to settle U.S. kickback allegations involving federal software sales, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday.

The settlement resolves allegations that Adobe made improper payments under its Solution Partner program to companies that had a contractual or other relationship with the government that allowed them to influence federal purchases of Adobe software, the Justice Department said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADBE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.