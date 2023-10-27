News & Insights

US says 'perilous moment' reached in Israel-Hamas war

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

October 27, 2023 — 11:35 am EDT

Written by Michelle Nichols for Reuters ->

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday that the world has reached a "perilous moment" in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

She also stressed: "The United States has made clear, in both public and private conversations, that as Israel exercises its right ... to defend its people against a terrorist group, it must do so in line with the rules of war."

