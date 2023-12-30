News & Insights

US Markets

US says it shot down 2 missiles launched from Houthi-controlled areas

Credit: REUTERS/HOUTHI MILITARY MEDIA

December 30, 2023 — 08:43 pm EST

Written by Surbhi Misra for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraph 3, background in paragraphs 5-6

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The United States shot down two missiles headed toward a container ship in the southern Red Sea and launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen on Saturday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

A Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned/operated container ship reported that it was struck by a missile and the USS Gravely and USS Laboon responded to the ship, CENTCOM said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

While responding, the U.S. Navy destroyer Gravely shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, CENTCOM added.

The vessel is reportedly seaworthy and there were no reported injuries, CENTCOM said.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have disrupted world trade for weeks with attacks on ships passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea in what they say is a response to Israel's war in Gaza.

This is the 23rd attack by the Houthis on international shipping since Nov. 19, CENTCOM said.

(Reporting by Surbhi Misra in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Surbhi.Misra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.