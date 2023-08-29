News & Insights

US Markets

US says it has disrupted notorious 'Qakbot' hacking network

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

August 29, 2023 — 12:27 pm EDT

Written by Christopher Bing and David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

Adds detail

Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities on Tuesday announced an international law enforcement operation to disrupt the notorious "Qakbot" malware platform used extensively used by cybercriminals involved in financial crime.

"Qakbot malware infected more than 700,000 victim computers, facilitated ransomware deployments, and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage to businesses, healthcare providers, and government agencies all over the world," the U.S. Department of Justice said a statement.

The operation also involved France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Britain, it said.

First discovered more than a decade ago, Qakbot is commonly spread through malicious, boobytrapped emails sent to unsuspecting victims.

Security researchers say they believe the hacking network originates in Russia and has attacked organizations around the world from Germany to Argentina.

(Reporting by Christopher Bing and David Ljunggren)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.