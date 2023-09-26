News & Insights

US Markets

US says Iran must take nuclear steps to make room for diplomacy

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 26, 2023 — 03:08 pm EDT

Written by Humeyra Pamuk, by Arshad Mohammed, Minn. for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Iran must take "de-escalatory" steps on its nuclear program if it wants to make space for diplomacy with the United States, starting by cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

The comments by spokesman Matt Miller at a briefing was the second time in recent days that the United States has criticized Iran for its decision to bar multiple IAEA inspectors assigned to the country, hindering the U.N. nuclear watchdog's oversight of Tehran's atomic activities.

The United States and many of its Western allies fear Iran's nuclear program may be a cover for developing nuclear weapons. Iran denies having such ambitions.

"Iran must take de-escalatory steps if it wants to reduce tensions and create a space for diplomacy," Miller said.

"Just in the last few weeks, we've seen Iran take steps to undermine the International Atomic Energy Agency's ability to do its work," Miller said. "So if Iran really is serious about taking de-escalatory steps, the first thing it (could) do would be to cooperate with the IAEA."

Miller said the steps he was talking about as a potential prelude to renewed U.S.-Iran talks, whether direct or indirect, had to do with the Iranian nuclear program, though he did not provide further details.

However, asked if he was saying Iran must take all such steps sought by the United States before Washington would agree to direct or indirect talks with Tehran, he replied: "I am not saying that."

The IAEA was responsible for verifying Iran's compliance with the defunct 2015 Iran nuclear deal, under which Tehran curbed its nuclear program in return for the easing of U.S., European Union and U.N. sanctions.

Attempts to revive that deal, abandoned by then-U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018, collapsed about a year ago and Washington has been searching for a new way to get Tehran to restrain its program.

(Reporting By Humeyra Pamuk in Washington and by Arshad Mohammed in Saint Paul, Minn.; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; editing by Grant McCool)

((arshad.mohammed@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8300; Reuters Messaging: arshad.mohammed.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.